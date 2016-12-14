Skip Barber Explains Why the Ferrari 275 GTB Is his Top Ride of All Time

Skip Barber—namesake and founder of the famed Skip Barber Racing School—has driven many cars in his motorsports career, but his favorite is the Ferrari 275 GTB. Barber wanted one ever since he was young, when he saw a woman with “the best pair of blue jeans and heels” climbing into a bright yellow Ferrari 275 in Cambridge, Mass., where he went to college at Harvard. Robb Report partner Petrolicious sits down with Barber as he tells the story of how he initially got into racing before eventually opening up his own racing school—and takes his personal 275 GTB for a spin at Lime Rock Park, Skip Barber Racing School’s most important track. (petrolicious.com)

