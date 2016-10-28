10 Cars with the Best Cabin Tech

With cars that can park themselves, infotainment systems with the intuition of a smartphone, and in-car apps that let you do everything from booking movie tickets to recording track laps, the technology in cars keeps getting better every year. Many luxury automakers are breaking ground by providing opportunities for their constantly connected customer base to integrate their smart phones, wearables, GoPro cameras, and more into their driving experiences. From future-tech that’s still in development to innovations with existing infotainment and safety systems, these are 10 of our favorite examples of luxury cabin tech.