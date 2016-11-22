10 Favorite Cars from the 2016 L.A. Auto Show

Once a premier venue for good old-fashioned car reveals, the Los Angeles Auto Show has attempted to reinvent itself as a showcase for automotive technology and future mobility, with a new swath of exhibitors and conferences spread over multiple media days. While some flocked to lectures predicting the end of impassioned (and even human) driving, we sought out the smoke and throbbing music of the show floor, where many manufacturers proved that new vehicles were still the stars of this show, running November 18 through 27. Here are 10 of our favorite debuts, from luxury SUVs to scintillating racecars.