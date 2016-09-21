The 10 Most Important Luxury Cars of the Last 40 Years

Plenty of iconic luxury cars have endured the years and stand as a celebrated success for their manufacturers. Other luxury cars had a big impact—whether good or bad—on both their brand and the luxury segment as a whole. Some cars may have had a limited run but still influenced future models or pulled struggling automakers back from the brink. And yet other cars were major missteps or missed opportunities for luxury brands and continue to serve as important cautionary tales. Whether they’re categorized as the good, the bad, or the ugly, the cars here were important as pioneers and game-changers in the luxury segment.