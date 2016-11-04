5 Dapper Driving Accessories That Promise High Fashion at High Speeds

To help you shift into high gear for another spectacular Robb Report Car of the Year competition, we present a quick guide to elegant and functional style for the distinguished motorist. After all, once you have the car of your dreams, you need the proper driving accessories—from shoes to sunglasses—to enhance your behind-the-wheel style and comfort. The following items are designed to improve the driving experience, or at least help you look as sleek as the car you covet.