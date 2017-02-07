6 Race Cars that Made Rousing Debuts at the Rolex 24 at Daytona

A host of new racecars debuted last month at the 55th running of the Rolex 24 at Daytona, North America’s most celebrated endurance race and the first event of the season for the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) WeatherTech Sports Car Series. This year’s field comprised 55 cars across four classes: two for prototypes (Prototype and Prototype Challenge) and two for grand-touring cars (Grand Touring Le Mans and Grand Touring Daytona). Cadillac earned a 1-2 finish overall with its first-ever entries in the Prototype field, while new models from Mercedes-AMG, Acura, Lexus, and Porsche contended in the GT classes. Here’s a look at these cars that made their Daytona debuts.