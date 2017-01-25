Here Is How the 2017 Arizona Car Auctions’ Best on the Block Performed

JANUARY 25, 2017

Last week, while many in the United States were driven indoors to escape the chilling grip of winter, car cognoscenti made their annual migration to sun-soaked Arizona. There, on the heels of the state’s namesake Concours d’Elegance (January 14 and 15), acclaimed automotive auction houses offered highly coveted lots, each a potential centerpiece for any connoisseur’s collection. We considered the following to be among the best on the block for 2017. Each of these vaunted vehicles had their moment to shine, and judging by final sale prices, some more brightly than others.

