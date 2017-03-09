From the LS 400 to the LC 500: 4 Pivotal Cars in the Evolution of Lexus Design

MARCH 09, 2017

The Lexus LC 500 will arrive at U.S. dealerships this spring sporting a bold new look for the brand. Inspired by the LF-LC concept car shown in 2012, the grand tourer features sinister-looking headlights, a gaping front maw, and giant wheels and tires. This is a departure for the brand, which since its debut in 1989 has been known for its conservative designs. They have proved polarizing. Drivers who don’t want to draw attention love them, and those who want more flash loathe them. Here is a look at four of the brand’s most significant models—stealthy and showy ones—over the last three decades.

