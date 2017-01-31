Mercedes-Benz Makes a Performance Push with Nine New AMG 43 Models

View slideshow
JANUARY 31, 2017

Once a small, independently owned tuning shop, AMG has grown into Mercedes-Benz’s highly successful in-house performance division, known for its powerful engines, race-inspired aerodynamics, and sporty interior treatments. Sales of AMG-branded vehicles increased 33 percent last year in the United States, and Mercedes-AMG wants more. A large part of that strategy hinges on the AMG 43 lineup, a relatively new series of cars and crossovers that sits between the standard Mercedes-Benz models and the high-powered AMG 63 and 65 vehicles.

Powering the AMG 43 lineup is Mercedes-Benz’s 3-liter V-6 biturbo, tuned by AMG engineers to produce 362 hp and 384 ft lbs of torque. The exception is the AMG E43 sedan, which I first drove last year in Germany. Its engine generates 396 hp because of its larger turbochargers. In each AMG 43 model, the engine is paired with a 9-speed, 9G-Tronic automatic transmission. The company’s 4MATIC all-wheel drive is standard equipment on all models, except the rear-wheel-drive SLC43 roadster. These entry-level AMGs lack certain touches, such as the hand-built engines for which the AMG 63 and 65 models are known. Nevertheless, Bernhard Glaser, general manager of product management for Mercedes-Benz USA, insists, “These are the same engineers in Affalterbach [AMG’s headquarters in Germany] developing these cars.”

While test-driving all nine AMG 43 models along the coast and through the canyons in Southern California, I found that though the vehicles share the same power train, each has a distinct character.

View Slideshow

Featured Slideshows

The Top 10 Luxury Cars at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit

Coming straight off the heels of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), automakers quickly turned their attention to Detroit, arguably still the most important auto show in the U.S. Although this year...
View Slideshow

Extraordinary Gems You’ve Never Heard Of: Spessartite

Spessartite —it’s a bright, bold cousin of the garnet, and you’ve probably never heard of it. Thanks to its citrusy orange hue, spessartite is sometimes called a mandarin garnet, but other variations...
View Slideshow

10 Luxury Hotels with World-Class Art Collections

It’s not every night that you get to sleep with Andy Warhol and Damien Hirst. But when you stay at New York City’s Gramercy Park Hotel , you’re guaranteed more than a few artful encounters. Of course...
View Slideshow

The Top 10 Automotive Innovations Unveiled at CES 2017

Autonomous driving and the future of transportation were hot topics at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) . Once a place for computer geeks and cell phone geeks, the CES party is now a can’t...
View Slideshow

A Sneak Peek at the 2017 Arizona Car Auctions’ Best on the Block

This month, while many in the United States are driven indoors to escape the chilling grip of winter, car cognoscenti make their annual migration to sun-soaked Arizona. There, on the heels of the...
View Slideshow

6 Brands Spearheading the Sapphire Watch Case Trend

For an industry so steeped in tradition, watchmaking is certainly no stranger to fads. And like high frequency movements and silicon components before them, sapphire cases are the dernier cri for...
View Slideshow
Previous Pause Next
1 of 6
From Around the Web...

What's new in Automobiles

2585 Stories Available | Advanced search
Mercedes-Benz Makes a Performance Push with Nine N...
The crossovers, coupes, convertibles, and sedans show they are a class above the standard models…
View Slideshow
Ronin Motor Works Releases the Last of Its One-of-...
Based on a Buell 1125R, Ronin #5 features acid etchings by Denver-based artist Jason Thielke…
Read Article
Here Is How the 2017 Arizona Car Auctions’ Best on...
Now that the desert’s dazzling automotive display has ended, here’s how our premier picks fared…
View Slideshow
Peter Mullin Muses About His Winning 1936 Bugatti...
The famed collector shares why his Bugatti, named Best of Show in Arizona, is in a class by itself…
Read Article
This Boutique Hotel’s Amenities Include a Custom M...
You can book a vroom with your room at the Restoration in Charleston, South Carolina…
Read Article
The New 2017 Aprilia Motorcycles Are Swift and Sed...
With the RSV4 and Tuono V4 1100 lines, the Italian bike builder hits the market at full throttle…
Read Article
The New BMW M760Li xDrive Is a Sledgehammer Wrappe...
The 610 hp high-performance 7 Series variant is BMW’s quickest road car ever…
Read Article
A Ferrari from Magnum, P.I. Plays it Cool at Aucti...
Documented to have been driven by the actor, the car comes with less than 36,000 miles…
Read Article
Floyd Mayweather’s Bugatti Veyron Fails to Meet As...
A knockout in both appearance and performance, a 2011 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport formerly...
Read Article
Vintage Ford Broncos at Their Best
Mastermind Jonathan Ward turns the beloved utilitarian Bronco into a modern day marvel…
Read Article
2585 Stories Available | Advanced search