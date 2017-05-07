RM Sotheby’s Moto-Icons Auction Brings Memorable Motorcycles to the Block

  • Marco Della Cava
MAY 07, 2017

Some of the most impressive works of machinery ever set on two wheels will share the spotlight at RM Sotheby’s Moto-Icons: From Café Racer to the Superbike sale in Cernobbio, Italy, on May 27. Part of RM Sotheby’s Villa Erba automobile auction, held during the region’s Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este weekend, the rare offering comprises one judicious collector’s assemblage of 20 stunning motorcycles. The group spans a century of technological development and ranges from a beastly 1928 Brough Superior SS100 to a rocket-like 2010 MV Augusta 500. Here’s a chronological spin through a few of the highlights.

