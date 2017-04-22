Six Visionary Electric Vehicles Designed with Earth Day in Mind
The automotive equivalent of pocket protectors, early electric vehicles were beneficial in purpose but made a style-crushing statement when deployed. In recent years, however, innovative marques have transformed the eco-conscious cars into truly exquisite models—both in appearance and performance. In commemoration of Earth Day, here are six zero-emission machines that are driving the industry into an environmentally friendly future.