A Sneak Peek at the 2017 Arizona Car Auctions’ Best on the Block
JANUARY 10, 2017
This month, while many in the United States are driven indoors to escape the chilling grip of winter, car cognoscenti make their annual migration to sun-soaked Arizona. There, on the heels of the state’s namesake Concours d’Elegance (January 14 and 15), acclaimed automotive auction houses offer highly coveted lots, each a potential centerpiece for any connoisseur’s collection. Here is a sneak peek at the best on the block for 2017—vaunted vehicles waiting for their moment to shine.