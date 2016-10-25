These 13 Luxury Cars Are Competing to Become Robb Report’s 2017 Car of the Year

    OCTOBER 25, 2016

    Car of the Year is our signature event. It brings together the finest new models that the automotive industry has to offer for a panel of impartial judges—including Robb Report editors, select readers, and members of the Robb Report Club—to drive, evaluate, and ultimately rank. The 13 contenders for the 2017 title are profiled on the following pages (in alphabetic order).

    The 2017 event returns to California’s beautiful Napa Valley (Car of the Year 2016 was held in San Diego), where it has taken place for the vast majority of the event’s 24-year history, with the Rutherford Hill Winery serving as the staging area for this year’s competition. This setting helps elevate the car-focused contest to a personification of the Robb Report brand itself, with the area’s top resorts offering respite from the day’s rigorous driving evaluations and local wineries providing world-class dining venues and wines in the evening, as the judging panels debate the leaders of the fleet. And, of course, we call in an elite list of partners, which supply everything from fashion to technology to on-site massages, to make it a true lifestyle event.

    Robb Report’s 2017 Car of the Year competition takes place over eight driving sessions, from October 28 through November 9, after which all of the judge’s votes are tallied to determine the winner and rank the runners-up. The results of the competition will be published in the April 2017 issue of Robb Report.

