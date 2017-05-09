These 5 Off-Road Warriors Will Roll Through the Next Overland Expo West

View slideshow
  • Geoff Nudelman
MAY 09, 2017

For off-roading enthusiasts who take it to the next level, it’s not enough to just put a new set of rugged tires on their pickup truck. They need to be able to live off the grid and do so in style.

For many, the journey will begin with a pilgrimage to the 9th annual Overland Expo West near Flagstaff, Ariz., from May 12 through 14. The exhibition serves as Mecca for those who’ve made it their mission to build all-terrain machines that can provide luxe transport through the most remote landscapes. Here are five outfitters and their offerings that are sure to be showstoppers. 

View Slideshow

Featured Slideshows

Editor’s Picks: Our Favorite Lots at the Upcoming Phillips Geneva Watch Auction: FIVE

The upcoming Phillips Geneva Watch Auction:FIVE is poised to break sales records, and after a detailed preview and a discussion with Paul Boutros, head of watches for the Americas, we have narrowed...
View Slideshow

Vintage-Inspired Clothing and Accessories to Make Your Wardrobe Feel New Again

This season, designers including Gucci, Ben Sherman, and Drake’s are proving what’s old is new again. Many brands looked to the past to inform the thoroughly modern pieces in their latest collections...
View Slideshow

10 Over-the-Top Easter Eggs That Are Almost Too Beautiful to Eat

Jelly beans are fine, and dyed eggs are cute, but the Easter tradition we love more than any other is a deliciously decadent chocolate egg. And nowhere is this spring treat more delectable than in...
View Slideshow
5 Añejo Tequilas for Cinco de Mayo

5 Añejo Tequilas for Cinco de Mayo

The Distilled Spirits Council issued a report this week indicating that the high-end tequila category has seen a 706-percent increase in growth in the United States since 2002. That’s good news for...
View Slideshow

The Robb Report Luxury Guide to Bermuda

Marooned in the middle of the North Atlantic, far from the hubbub of the Caribbean, Bermuda seems impervious to trends. The British overseas territory’s sherbet-colored beach cottages, 17th-century...
View Slideshow

10 Stellar Resorts Perfect for Stargazing

It is only human to look up and wonder—even the earliest civilizations contemplated the twinkling night sky. While we may not take the time to marvel at the universe as often as we’d like, there are...
View Slideshow
Previous Pause Next
1 of 6
From Around the Web...

What's new in Automobiles

2656 Stories Available | Advanced search
These 5 Off-Road Warriors Will Roll Through the Ne...
Rugged and refined, each modified monster is made to access some of the remotest points on the map…
View Slideshow
A pristine example of the Lamborghini Countach.
See Why the Lamborghini Countach Remains an Inconv...
As one owner demonstrates, practicality should not be a priority when considering a Countach…
Read Article
RM Sotheby’s Moto-Icons Auction Brings Memorable M...
The selection includes a legendary Brough Superior as well as mid-century and super-modern machines…
View Slideshow
The 1954 Jaguar D-Type OKV 2.
This 1954 Jaguar D-Type Set a Record at Le Mans an...
Driven by Stirling Moss and Peter Walker in practice, it hit 172.8 mph on the Mulsanne Straight…
Read Article
The BMW R nineT Racer (right) and Pure (left).
The New BMW R nineT Racer and Pure Motorcycles are...
They may share the same base platform, but both bikes have a personality all their own…
Read Article
The BMW i8 MemphisStyle will be on display at the Frieze New York art fair from May 5 through 7.
BMW’s i8 MemphisStyle Makes North American Debut a...
The one-of-a-kind coupe illustrates the marque’s commitment to support modern art…
Read Article
Fusion’s Gone in 60 Seconds Eleanor Mustang Fastback.
Fusion’s Gone in 60 Seconds Eleanor Mustang Is a M...
While some celebrities are accused of being manufactured, that is certainly the case with Fusion...
Read Article
The 1953 Aston Martin DB2 Drophead Coupé on offer through Bonhams.
Bonhams’ Aston Martin Sale to Bring Bond-Worthy Be...
Along with a vast array of automobiles, there will be prized memorabilia from the luxury automaker…
Read Article
Tom Kristensen, a nine-time Le mans winner, will be part of the Primland Racing Experience.
Drive with a Le Mans Legend During Primland’s Raci...
The package includes track time in an Audi R8 and hot laps with Tom Kristensen and Harold Primat
Read Article
1952 Ferrari 340 America Spider Vignale’s. Image courtesy of Petrolicious
Ferrari’s Most Important Racecar from 1952 Still R...
An entry in that year’s Mille Miglia, this Ferrari 340 America Spider recently returned in style…
Read Article
2656 Stories Available | Advanced search