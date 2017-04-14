Top 10 Cars at the 2017 New York Auto Show

View slideshow
APRIL 14, 2017

Power and speed are the themes at this year’s New York International Auto Show, where many automakers are revealing high-performance versions of sedans, sports cars, and SUVs. A couple of concepts are also in the mix, giving us a glimpse of what we could see on the road in the not-so-distant future. For those who can’t attend the event, which runs from April 14 through 23 at the Jacob Javits Convention Center on Manhattan’s West Side, here’s a peek at our top picks. (autoshowny.com)

View Slideshow

Featured Slideshows

Photo by: Moving Moment

EXCLUSIVE: A New Trio of Extreme Dining Destinations

Pushing the boundaries of gastronomy and where delightful bites are enjoyed has become a culinary trend that has foodies sitting on the edge of their seats. The more outrageous the location, the more...
View Slideshow

10 Luxurious Suites Offering Epic Adventures

Who says you can’t have a high-octane adventure in the lap of luxury? Across the globe, some of our favorite hotels and resorts are welcoming adventurers who love white-water rafting, mountaineering...
View Slideshow

Seeing Green: 11 Spring-Ready Green Dial Watches

It’s official: Green is slowly taking over as the new “it” color of watchmaking. Sure, we’ll keep seeing blues, grays, and of course black and white, but more brands than ever have taken a page from...
View Slideshow

Another Look at Six Top Yachts from the Miami Boat Shows

New models from Ferretti, Fairline, and Horizon were among the boat shows’ highlights. Back in February, when in much of the Northern Hemisphere yachting enthusiasts could only dream of days warm...
View Slideshow

Top Jewelry Trends at Baselworld

Big color, luscious rubies, and sleek, minimalist gold designs were among the top trends unveiled at Baselworld, the world’s largest watch and jewelry fair held every March in Basel. For gem lovers,...
View Slideshow

Vintage-Inspired Clothing and Accessories to Make Your Wardrobe Feel New Again

This season, designers including Gucci, Ben Sherman, and Drake’s are proving what’s old is new again. Many brands looked to the past to inform the thoroughly modern pieces in their latest collections...
View Slideshow
Previous Pause Next
1 of 6
From Around the Web...

What's new in Automobiles

2648 Stories Available | Advanced search
The 250 LM that took the checkered flag at Le Mans in 1965.
The Petersen Automotive Museum Celebrates 70 Years...
The 15-car exhibition includes some of the marque’s most memorable machines…
Read Article
2018 Jaguar F-Type
Jaguar Lunges Ahead with New 2018 F-Type Lineup
The 2018 Jaguar F-Type now offers a wider range of power trains and tech features to choose from…
Read Article
Lamborghini Huracán RWD Spyder
Lamborghini’s Huracán RWD Spyder Proves That Less...
The recently released raging bull is a wilder ride than its all-wheel-drive counterpart…
Read Article
Infiniti’s QX80 Monograph concept.
Infiniti Focuses on the Future of SUVs with the QX...
Revealed at the New York Auto Show, the vehicle displays the marque’s enlightened exterior design…
Read Article
Porsche Design Tower Miami
What it’s Really Like to Ride the World’s Most Adv...
We head to the opening of the Porsche Design Tower Miami for a ride in the famed Dezervator…
Read Article
The 2015 McLaren P1 GTR being offered at the RM Sotheby's Villa Erba sale.
Hypercars from McLaren, Ferrari, and Porsche to Be...
A McLaren P1 GTR, a Ferrari LaFerrari, and Porsche 918 Spyder to be offered at Villa Erba sale…
Read Article
The Fittipaldi EF7 VGT by Pininfarina
Pininfarina’s Fittipaldi EF7 VGT Track Car Comes w...
The coachbuilder teamed with renowned racer Emerson Fittipaldi to create the carbon-fiber...
Read Article
Six Visionary Electric Vehicles Designed with Eart...
Jaguar and Bentley are among the marques charging ahead on all-electric cars and concepts…
View Slideshow
The Callaway Corvette Aerowagen Shooting Brake
Callaway’s Corvette AeroWagen Shooting Brake: Part...
The performance package gives the car 757 hp and a rear hatch…
Read Article
The Rickman Revival Velocette
Mechanized Marvels Share Center Stage at the Handb...
The three-day celebration of beautiful bikes will also feature a Wall of Death stunt show…
Read Article
2648 Stories Available | Advanced search