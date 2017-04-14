Top 10 Cars at the 2017 New York Auto Show

Power and speed are the themes at this year’s New York International Auto Show, where many automakers are revealing high-performance versions of sedans, sports cars, and SUVs. A couple of concepts are also in the mix, giving us a glimpse of what we could see on the road in the not-so-distant future. For those who can’t attend the event, which runs from April 14 through 23 at the Jacob Javits Convention Center on Manhattan’s West Side, here’s a peek at our top picks. (autoshowny.com)