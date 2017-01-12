The Top 10 Luxury Cars at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit
Follow @lauraburstein
JANUARY 12, 2017
Coming straight off the heels of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), automakers quickly turned their attention to Detroit, arguably still the most important auto show in the U.S. Although this year was light on luxury and sports cars compared with what I saw at Paris and Geneva last year, there were plenty of debuts from Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and others—especially in the ultra-hot crossover and SUV segments. (naias.com)