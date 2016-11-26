Take a Look at Ferrari’s Last Great Prototype-Sports Category Racecar

  • Photo by Petrolicious
    1972 Ferrari 312PB Photo by Petrolicious
  • Photo by Petrolicious
    1972 Ferrari 312PB Photo by Petrolicious
  • Photo by Petrolicious
    1972 Ferrari 312PB Photo by Petrolicious
  • Photo by Petrolicious
  • Photo by Petrolicious
  • Photo by Petrolicious
    November 26, 2016

     

    Steven Read, a former member of the U.S. Alpine Ski Team, has always compared his 1972 Ferrari 312PB to skis because of its precision. The 312PB, which Read has spent about 20 hours per year driving since taking ownership, has a drivetrain to match the sophisticated simplicity of its body. And its signature Ferrari 12-cylinder whine, that Read likens to the sound of ripping sheets, makes it difficult not to get wrapped up in the resonance.

    The last car Ferrari developed specifically for the prototype-sports category of racing (before switching focus to Formula 1), the 312PB won all of the World Sportscar Championship races it entered in 1972. Watch as Read talks about the car’s history and the blissful experience of what it’s like behind the wheel. (petrolicious.com)

    See more videos from Petrolicious >>

    From Around the Web...

    What's new in Automobiles

    2555 Stories Available | Advanced search
    First-Ever Private Parking Club Comes to New York...
    This garage’s on-site team takes care of car washes, fuel refills, and maintenance inspections…
    Read Article
    10 Cutting-Edge Cars from 2016
    Whether your favorite is the Chiron or Centenario, the 911 or DB11, each of these models amaze…
    View Slideshow
    Pirelli Takes Its P Zero Tire Launch in Las Vegas...
    To showcase the new tire’s capabilities, Pirelli pulled out all the stops to satisfy the need for...
    Read Article
    Photo by Petrolicious
    Watch the Jet-Powered Howmet TX Take on the Track
    The only turbine-engined racer to ever win in competition, the car remains visionary today…
    Read Article
    This 1971 BMW 2002 Is One Car Designer’s Dream Mac...
    Watch owner Radu Muntean take the modified model he calls a “rollercoaster you can control” for a...
    Read Article
    Photo by Petrolicious
    Skip Barber Explains Why the Ferrari 275 GTB Is hi...
    The motorsports icon takes his favorite car out for a spin at Lime Rock Park…
    Read Article
    Take a Ride in the 607 hp BMW Alpina B7
    The high-performance sedan can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds and reach 193 mph…
    Read Article
    Photo by Petrolicious
    This Rare Ferrari 500 Mondial is the Little 4-Cyli...
    A Navy Admiral Rescued This Rare Ferrari in 1960 and Still Races It Over 50 Years Later…
    Read Article
    Photo by Maniel Hollenbach
    The Porsche Panamera Gets a New, Sleeker Look and...
    The sedan also has a 550 hp turbo engine and a redesigned interior…
    Read Article
    BREAKING NEWS: Aston Martin Revives the Legendary...
    The track-only continuation car will be limited to a production run of just 25…
    Read Article
    2555 Stories Available | Advanced search