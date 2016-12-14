Take a Ride in the 607 hp BMW Alpina B7

I flung the BMW Alpina B7 xDrive out of the pits and into turn 3 at the Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca, catapulting it forward with a seamless surge of acceleration. After lifting my foot from the throttle so that the car could apex the turn, I relaunched it into a tire-scrubbing tear. I’ve accumulated countless laps at Laguna Seca over the years, so I’m familiar with these turns, but this experience was different from previous ones because I was driving a nearly 2.5-ton luxury sedan. Such a vehicle should feel out of place on a racetrack, but this latest generation of the Alpina B7 proved perfectly suited to the setting.

Alpina, a company in Buchloe, Germany, modifies BMWs by adding power and luxury features. The cars are assembled mostly at the BMW plant in Dingolfing, Germany, and they are sold and serviced at the marque’s dealerships.

The new B7, the third generation of the model, is comparable in price, capabilities, and comfort to the track-tuned variants of other luxury brands’ flagship sedans—the Audi S8 Plus ($115,900), the Maserati Quattroporte GTS ($145,500), the Jaguar XJR ($118,000), and the Mercedes-Benz AMG S63 ($144,700). And it’s more exclusive than those models: BMW will sell only about 400 examples of the B7 in North America. At $137,000, the B7’s starting price is $55,500 more than that of the 750i xDrive on which it is based.

Alpina CEO Andreas Bovensiepen insists the B7 is not a track car. However, the sedan’s performance numbers suggest otherwise. Its BMW 4.4-liter twin-turbo V-8 is tuned to produce 608 hp, which is 35 percent more than the engine generates for the 7 Series. It also produces 23 percent more torque (590 ft lbs), which, combined with the horsepower boost, enables a 20 percent faster zero-to-60-mph run of 3.6 seconds. Top speed is a heady 193 mph.

Alpina’s connection with BMW began in 1963, when Burkard Bovensiepen developed an enhanced carburetor for the brand’s 1500 sedan. Two years later, Burkard founded the Alpina tuning business. From the late 1960s to the late 1980s, it built racing versions of BMW models that were driven by such motorsports legends as Derek Bell, James Hunt, Jacky Ickx, and Niki Lauda.

In 1973, Alpina introduced its first BMW-based road model, a version of the 3 Series. Alpina’s first 7 Series–based model, the B11, launched in 1987. The first-generation B7, a modified 745i, arrived in 2003.