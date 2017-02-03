Taking a Spin on the Track in Bentley’s Continental GT3 Racecar

    The Bentley Continental GT3’s trapezoidal steering “wheel” contains 16 buttons and dials; none is for adjusting an audio system Photography by Kelly Serfoss
    Bentley Continental GT3 Photography by Kelly Serfoss
    Bentley Continental GT3 Photography by Kelly Serfoss
    Bentley Continental GT3 Photography by Kelly Serfoss
    Bentley Continental GT3 Photography by Kelly Serfoss
February 3, 2017

The author takes the brand’s racecar for a spin and finds that less luxury can be more fun.

Bentley describes the Continental GT3-R as “probably the most uncompromising and focused road car” the company has ever produced. The lightweight, high-performance variant of the Continental GT can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds, which is the fastest time of any road-going Bentley. The GT3-R is rare, and expensive: Bentley will produce only 300 examples, each priced at just under $340,000.

Even rarer, pricier, and more uncompromising is the GT3, the racecar that inspired the GT3-R. It’s also based on the Continental GT and represents a collaboration between Bentley and the British racing outfit M-Sport. It debuted as a concept in 2012 and entered competition at the end of the 2013 racing season, marking Bentley’s return to motorsports a decade after a pair of its Speed 8 racers placed first and second at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The GT3 completed its third full season of racing in the fall, competing throughout the year in a total of six series in North America, Asia, and Europe. Among the five teams that drove the car was Bentley Team Absolute, a factory-supported outfit that raced in the GT Asia series and in North America in the Pirelli World Challenge.


On a Tuesday in September at the Sonoma Raceway in Northern California, Team Absolute invited me to take a spin in one of its two GT3s and experience the differences between the racecar and the road car it inspired.

I would drive the No. 88 car, which Team Absolute driver Adderly Fong of Hong Kong had piloted to a ninth-place finish 2 days earlier on Sonoma’s 12-turn, 2.3-mile road course. Fong’s teammate Andrew Kim, from South Korea, placed second. Those performances helped Team Absolute earn a fifth-place finish (among 24 entries) in the series’s team standings when the season concluded in October. The 2017 Pirelli World Championship season begins the weekend of March 11 and 12 in St. Petersburg, Fla.

