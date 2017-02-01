Waldorf Astoria’s Driving Experiences Deliver the Latest Lamborghinis for 2017

Globetrotters can now fine-tune their travel by adding a bit more torque with the 2017 Waldorf Astoria Driving Experiences with Automobili Lamborghini—a program that redlines both pampering and performance. The distinct three-day periods give guests of the premium hospitality provider a chance to put pedal to the metal in one of the Italian marque’s supercars, including the new Lamborghini Huracán Rear-Wheel-Drive Spyder and Aventador S.

This year, six lavish locations have been selected with dates that coincide around important occasions in each region. The series will start at La Quinta Resort & Club, a Waldorf Astoria Resort, in California (March 17 through 19) for the final days of the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament. It holds court next at the Waldorf Astoria Chicago (May 12 through 14) in time to roll with the city’s World of Lamborghini celebration. The Lambos are then unleashed at Trianon Palace Versailles, a Waldorf Astoria Hotel, in France (July 14 through 16) amidst the backdrop of Bastille Day.

The remaining roster of stops for the program includes: Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh–the Caledonian in Scotland (August 25 through 27) at the end of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe; Boca Raton Resort & Club, a Waldorf Astoria Resort, in Florida (November 3 through 5) to cruise alongside the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show; and the Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah for the Dubai International Motor Show.

Showcasing the series will be Lamborghini’s most recent releases. Introduced in November, the Huracán Rear-Wheel-Drive Spyder spins its wheels with a 580 hp, naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V-10 engine paired with a 7-speed dual clutch. And constructed from aluminum and carbon fiber, the convertible carries a weight-to-power ratio of 5.7 lbs per hp and can zip from zero to 62 mph in 3.2 seconds before topping out at 198 mph.

Even more bullish, the Aventador S (pictured below) hides a 740 hp, naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V-12 under its hood. The power-train, which also comprises an ISR 7-speed transmission (capable of shifting gears in 50 milliseconds), allows for acceleration from zero to 62 mph in 2.9 seconds and a maximum speed of 217 mph. Handling is made more precise with four-wheel steering and custom Pirelli P Zero tires that enhances the coupe’s response and stability. In addition, carbon ceramic brakes bring the car to a complete halt from 62 mph in just 101 feet.

The Waldorf Astoria Driving Experience is by reservation and complimentary to qualified guests. Those enrolled have access to a 30-minute session each day and are accompanied by one of Lamborghini’s professional drivers. (waldorfastoria3.hilton.com; lamborghini.com)