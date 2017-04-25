What it’s Really Like to Ride the World’s Most Advanced Car Elevator

  • Porsche Design Tower Miami
    Porsche Design Tower Miami
  • Porsche Design Tower Miami
    Porsche Design Tower Miami
  • Dezervator car elevator
    Dezervator car elevator
  • Dezervator car elevator
    Dezervator car elevator
  • Dezervator car elevator
    Dezervator car elevator
  • Dezervator car elevator
    Dezervator car elevator
  • Dezervator car elevator
    Dezervator car elevator
  • Dezervator car elevator
    Dezervator car elevator
  • Porsche Design Tower Miami
    Porsche Design Tower Miami
  • Porsche Design Tower Miami
    Porsche Design Tower Miami
  • Porsche Design Tower Miami
    Porsche Design Tower Miami
  • Porsche Design Tower Miami
    Porsche Design Tower Miami
  • Porsche Design Tower Miami
    Porsche Design Tower Miami
  • Porsche Design Tower Miami
  • Porsche Design Tower Miami
  • Dezervator car elevator
  • Dezervator car elevator
  • Dezervator car elevator
  • Dezervator car elevator
  • Dezervator car elevator
  • Dezervator car elevator
  • Porsche Design Tower Miami
  • Porsche Design Tower Miami
  • Porsche Design Tower Miami
  • Porsche Design Tower Miami
  • Porsche Design Tower Miami
April 25, 2017

The offer of a ride in a residential car elevator—not just any car elevator, but the first one that takes drivers from the street directly to their apartments—how could we possibly say no? We’d heard all the buzz when the Porsche Design Tower Miami was first announced—a car elevator designed to whisk residents up to their well-appointed Miami Beach residences, with as many as 11 parking spots attached to each unit. On paper, the concept seems all shades of cool, so when the call came for a preview of the completed tower and a ride-along in the elevator, we just had to see if the reality was as sleek and as fun as the concept.

Rolling into the driveway in a freshly polished Porsche Cayenne, the first surprise is that the tower houses a trio of car elevators, not just one. To accommodate the 132 units (all but seven are sold) in the building, the Dezervator’s—named after the property’s developer Gil Dezer—three lift platforms rise and fall in rapid succession to reach the entire footprint of the tower. At the parkade level, a trio of glass tubes awaits us. Our driver cues up the theme song to James Bond as the glass doors to the elevator’s anteroom open to the side on our approach. The touchscreen control panel is activated with the correct floor and parking space for our arrival, and the adventure begins.

As soon as we roll to a stop before the elevator, its coupling system glides into action, swiftly sliding a plate under the car that grabs all four wheels and draws the car (and us) into the elevator car in a surprisingly fluid sequence. The car is locked into place to avoid any movement, and the rounded doors shut behind us. The glass box of the Dezervator is set upon a circular platform that can rotate, which aids in placing the cars and retrieving them from the correct spot.

With a faint twist as the elevator rises from the garage through the Porsche Design Tower’s main lobby where the elevator is displayed behind glass, we’re rocketing our way up floor by floor. The 60-floor trip takes less than a minute, and from the passenger seat of the Cayenne, the thrust of the elevator still feels quicker than the vast majority of passenger lifts out there. As we slow to our arrival to the penthouse where our evening is set to conclude, we wait to see how the car will be parked. The glass doors glide open once again and the Dezervator’s platform rotates to the appropriate direction. The coupling system slides the car off the elevator, allowing the driver to park it in its allocated display space at the back door of the penthouse. Walls of windows look out onto the space, so the Cayenne can be admired from inside the residence. We exit, grinning at the novelty and the genius of this innovation.  (pdtower.com)

From Around the Web...

What's new in Automobiles

2648 Stories Available | Advanced search
The 250 LM that took the checkered flag at Le Mans in 1965.
The Petersen Automotive Museum Celebrates 70 Years...
The 15-car exhibition includes some of the marque’s most memorable machines…
Read Article
2018 Jaguar F-Type
Jaguar Lunges Ahead with New 2018 F-Type Lineup
The 2018 Jaguar F-Type now offers a wider range of power trains and tech features to choose from…
Read Article
Lamborghini Huracán RWD Spyder
Lamborghini’s Huracán RWD Spyder Proves That Less...
The recently released raging bull is a wilder ride than its all-wheel-drive counterpart…
Read Article
Infiniti’s QX80 Monograph concept.
Infiniti Focuses on the Future of SUVs with the QX...
Revealed at the New York Auto Show, the vehicle displays the marque’s enlightened exterior design…
Read Article
Porsche Design Tower Miami
What it’s Really Like to Ride the World’s Most Adv...
We head to the opening of the Porsche Design Tower Miami for a ride in the famed Dezervator…
Read Article
The 2015 McLaren P1 GTR being offered at the RM Sotheby's Villa Erba sale.
Hypercars from McLaren, Ferrari, and Porsche to Be...
A McLaren P1 GTR, a Ferrari LaFerrari, and Porsche 918 Spyder to be offered at Villa Erba sale…
Read Article
The Fittipaldi EF7 VGT by Pininfarina
Pininfarina’s Fittipaldi EF7 VGT Track Car Comes w...
The coachbuilder teamed with renowned racer Emerson Fittipaldi to create the carbon-fiber...
Read Article
Six Visionary Electric Vehicles Designed with Eart...
Jaguar and Bentley are among the marques charging ahead on all-electric cars and concepts…
View Slideshow
The Callaway Corvette Aerowagen Shooting Brake
Callaway’s Corvette AeroWagen Shooting Brake: Part...
The performance package gives the car 757 hp and a rear hatch…
Read Article
The Rickman Revival Velocette
Mechanized Marvels Share Center Stage at the Handb...
The three-day celebration of beautiful bikes will also feature a Wall of Death stunt show…
Read Article
2648 Stories Available | Advanced search