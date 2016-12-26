What Will Be Robb Report’s 2017 Car of the Year? CAST YOUR VOTE!

    Aston Martin DB11
    Audi R8 V10 Plus Coupe
    Bentley Bentayga
    BMW Alpina B7
    Cadillac CT6 Platinum
    Jaguar F-Type SVR Coupe
    Lamborghini Huracán LP610-4 Spyder
    Lincoln Continental Black Label
    McLaren 570GT
    Mercedes-Benz AMG S63 Cabriolet
    Nissan GT-R
    Porsche 911 Turbo S
    Rolls-Royce Dawn
    December 26, 2016

    At Robb Report’s recent Car of the Year competition in Napa Valley, an elite group of editors, readers, and VIPs put 13 of the latest and greatest luxury cars to the test on local highways and winery roads. While the results of this rigorous examination will not be disclosed until we publish the results in our April 2017 issue, RobbReport.com readers can cast their vote for the winning car using the below poll, the outcome of which will also appear in the April issue.

     

