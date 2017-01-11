What Will Be Robb Report’s 2017 Car of the Year? CAST YOUR VOTE!

    Aston Martin DB11 Photo by Cordero Studios
  • Audi R8 V10 Plus Coupe
    Bentley Bentayga Photo by Cordero Studios
    BMW Alpina B7 Photo by Cordero Studios
    Cadillac CT6 Platinum Photo by Cordero Studios
    Jaguar F-Type SVR Coupe Photo by Cordero Studios
    Lamborghini Huracán LP610-4 Spyder Photo by Cordero Studios
    Lincoln Continental Black Label Photo by Cordero Studios
    McLaren 570GT Photo by Cordero Studios
    Mercedes-Benz AMG S63 Cabriolet Photo by Cordero Studios
    Nissan GT-R Photo by Cordero Studios
    Porsche 911 Turbo S Photo by Cordero Studios
    Rolls-Royce Dawn Photo by Cordero Studios
    January 11, 2017

    At Robb Report’s recent Car of the Year competition in Napa Valley, an elite group of editors, readers, and VIPs put 13 of the latest and greatest luxury cars to the test on local highways and winery roads. While the results of this rigorous examination will not be disclosed until we publish the results in our April 2017 issue, RobbReport.com readers can cast their vote for the winning car using the below poll, the outcome of which will also appear in the April issue.

