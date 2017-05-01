2 Mooneys Airplane Models Get an Upgrade

  • Mooney’s Acclaim Ultra
    Mooney’s Acclaim Ultra
  • Mary Grady
May 1, 2017

Mooney’s fast single-engine airplanes, with their distinctive backward tails and all-metal cabins, each of them hand-built in Kerrville, Texas, have maintained their popularity for decades, with essentially the same design. But this year, the two Mooneys, the Acclaim and Ovation, both got an overhaul, keeping their well-loved classic features while adding new technology and user-friendliness. Key to the upgrade is the addition of a second door, to make it easier to load pilot and passengers in and out of the cabin. Both doors are four inches wider than the old passenger-side-only door. The classic all-metal fuselage has been updated with modern composites, strong and lightweight, that wrap the cabin’s steel safety cage and help to reduce interior noise levels. The new features come with no added weight or loss of safety margins, the company says.

An all-new sporty interior design seats four in hand-stitched Italian leather seats, and provides a new center console and plentiful cup holders. Garmin G1000 NXi glass-panel avionics compile all the data a pilot needs. Both models feature retractable gear. Tucking away the wheels in flight aids speed and efficiency, but requires that pilots get signed off on the gear operation by a certified flight instructor.

The $769,000 M20V Acclaim Ultra comes with a twin-turbocharged Continental TSIO 550-G engine, while the $689,000 M20U Ovation Ultra comes with the same engine, but normally aspirated. The performance difference is substantial—the Ovation will cruise at speeds up to 227 mph for up to 1,265 miles, while the Acclaim gets you as far as 1,425 miles at 278 mph. (mooney.com)

