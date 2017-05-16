4 Reasons Why You Might Want to Fly BlissJet from New York to London

  • Gulfstream G550
    Gulfstream G550
May 16, 2017

The recently established Bliss Jet (blissjet.com) is launching a service that offers seats on business jets flying between New York and London. The price for a one-way ticket is just under $10,000. The company’s founder and CEO, private-aviation industry veteran David Rimmer, spoke with Robb Report and cited the benefits of a Bliss Jet flight.

Aircraft
Passengers will fly in Gulfstream G550 or G450 jets that carry 10. In the past, companies have offered transatlantic flights on airliners with reconfigured, all-business-class cabins. “[Just] fewer seats and more legroom and private catering services—that’s not the private-jet experience,” says Rimmer.

Terminals
The Gulfstream business jets will use fixed-based operators (FBOs)—the private terminals—instead of the airline terminals. “At the FBO it will take 30 minutes to go through security and customs and get your bags,” says Rimmer. “No airline can deliver that.”

Flight Times
Initially, Bliss Jet will offer only one flight per week each way—leaving New York at 11 am on Sundays and departing from London at 8:15 pm on Thursdays. Rimmer says these departure times will enable travelers to reach their homes or hotel rooms by midnight local time.

Airport
Bliss Jet will offer the only regularly scheduled transcontinental flights in and out of New York’s LaGuardia Airport, which is generally more accessible than both JFK and Newark Liberty, the airports that airlines use for transcontinental flights.  
 

