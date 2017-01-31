Airbus Group’s Flying Car May Not Be Far Off

  • The Airbus Group's Project Vahana flying car concept.
January 31, 2017

For commuters tired of traffic, things may soon be looking up thanks to the Airbus Group’s Project Vahana flying car concept. According to a Reuters report, the Netherlands–based aeronautic corporation’s CEO, Tom Enders, revealed that an initial test flight is on the radar for the end of 2017. He delivered the update at the Digital Life Design (DLD) conference in Munich, Germany, on January 16.

As part of the company’s Urban Air Mobility initiative, Airbus formed A³—a team of talent, located in California’s Silicon Valley, tasked with bringing the vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) craft to fruition. Plans also call for the single-seat vehicle to be self-piloted.

Complementing the visionary Vahana is the eventual goal of a CityAirbus, an airborne conveyance for multiple passengers that would work in conjunction with a ride-sharing app. The idea has already piqued the interest of Uber who is currently working on an experimental program that would utilize the Airbus H125 and H130 helicopters. (airbusgroup.com)

From Around the Web...

What's new in Aviation

858 Stories Available | Advanced search
The Gulfstream G650ER Is on a Record-Setting Roll
The aviation corporation’s best business jet continues to distance itself from the competition…
Read Article
Dassault Updates the Falcon 900LX’s Cabin for the...
The new interior has high-speed network access and plenty of places to charge your devices…
Read Article
Your Safari Plane Is Ready
This concept plane can land on grass, gravel, or sand airstrips…
Read Article
Airbus Unveils a Curvaceous Cabin Concept for Corp...
The luxuriant new interior has a flowing layout conceived with comfort and relaxation in mind…
Read Article
Photo by Cean One Studios
Can a Shuttle Service Be Better Than a Private Jet...
Alex Wilcox talks about his company’s costs, conveniences, and customers…
Read Article
RobbReport.com’s Most Popular Aviation Stories of...
Your one-stop shop for the business jets, private helicopters, and industry news that captivated...
View Slideshow
The Gulfstream G600 Jet Passes First Flight with F...
The aircraft has a range of up to 7,135 miles and a cruising speed of Mach .85…
Read Article
Photo by Katsuhiko Tokunaga
Find Out What It’s like to Fly in Formation with t...
Our writer is a passenger while her pilot performs barrel rolls, loops, and other aerobatics…
Read Article
Cirrus One Step Closer to Launching Its First Jet...
The Vision Jet is equipped with the company’s famed cutting-edge tech and full-plane parachute…
Read Article
Customize Your Own Personal Helicopter
Helicopter enthusiasts with a propensity for the posh will be delighted…
Read Article
858 Stories Available | Advanced search