The Calidus Gyroplane Will Lift You and Your Spirits

  • Calidus Gyroplane
    Calidus Gyroplane
  • Mary Grady
April 3, 2017

At the Aero show, which is held every April in Friedrichshafen, Germany, and is the biggest event in Europe for sport-aviation enthusiasts, you can’t turn around without bumping into a gyroplane—an odd-looking, egg-shaped little one- or two-seat aircraft with a long floppy rotor on top and a horizontal propeller in back.

Gyroplanes can take off and land on even the shortest runways. They’re fun to fly, offering great visibility and maneuverability. And they’re economical to operate, burning less than 5 gallons of fuel per hour. Popular as they are in Europe, gyroplanes have never taken root in the United States, where for years the only models available were kits that required owner assembly. Recently, however, AutoGyro USA, the U.S. division of Germany’s Auto Gyro, launched the Calidus. It’s a gyroplane that is type-certified by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and can be purchased already assembled and ready to fly. The price is about $100,000.

“A flying club in Aspen has been trying out the Calidus, and it’s been getting a lot of interest,” says Bob Snyder, the program manager at AutoGyro USA.

The Calidus’s smaller, rear prop is powered by a 912 ULS engine or an optional 914 UL Rotax. The long rotor above the cockpit is driven by the slipstream and provides lift. Top speed is about 120 mph, and range is about 400 miles.

If you don’t have a pilot’s license, you earn a sport-pilot certificate in the Calidus in about 35 hours, says Snyder. Experienced pilots can add a gyroplane rating with about 10 hours of training.

Snyder will be showing the aircraft at the Sun ’n Fun airshow, which takes place April 4 through 9 in Lakeland, Fla. (autogyrousa.com)

From Around the Web...

What's new in Aviation

879 Stories Available | Advanced search
SpaceX
SpaceX Will Fly Two to the Moon Next Year
SpaceX will transport passengers to the Moon via autonomous Crew Dragon spacecraft…
Read Article
505 Jet Ranger X
Mecaer Aviation Group Offers a Custom Interior for...
The Bell 505 Jet Ranger X helicopter can be ordered with a “MAGnificent” custom interior…
Read Article
Bell FCX-001, a concept aircraft from Bell Helicopter
Bell Helicopter’s Futuristic Helicopter Concept
Bell Helicopter’s Bell FCX-001 aims to make helicopters smarter, safer, more efficient, and easier...
Read Article
Calidus Gyroplane
The Calidus Gyroplane Will Lift You and Your Spiri...
This FAA-certified aircraft from AutoGyro USA comes assembled and ready to fly…
Read Article
SkyView will be available for the BBJ, BBJ 2, and all three versions of the BBJ Max
The World’s Largest Passenger-Jet Window Is Being...
Installations of the 4.5-foot-wide SkyView Panoramic Window are expected to begin in 2018…
Read Article
One of Qatar Airways' Boeing 777 aircraft in flight.
Qatar Airways’ New QSuite Business Class Is Bounda...
The new seat configuration can transform into a private retreat for up to four travelers…
Read Article
The Airbus Pop.Up
Airbus Unveils a Flying Car Concept
Pop.Up can attach to a chassis and wheels for driving or a set of rotors for flying…
Read Article
Pilatus PC-12 turboprops
A Time-Saving Pilatus PC-12 Shuttle between New Yo...
Tradewind Aviation claims its $395 hop is an hour faster than the airlines’ flights…
Read Article
Manhattan Airship
These Two Business-Jet Interiors from Embraer Abou...
Embraer’s VP of interior design discusses the Manhattan Airship and the Hollywood Airship…
Read Article
EHang 184 flying taxi
Driverless Air Taxis Could Soon Be Coming to Dubai
The EHang 184, the world’s first passenger drone, is being prepared for a July launch in the...
Read Article
879 Stories Available | Advanced search