Cirrus One Step Closer to Launching Its First Jet Aircraft

  • Cirrus Aircraft's Vision Jet
  • Cirrus Aircraft's Vision Jet
  • Mary Grady
November 30, 2016

Cirrus Aircraft is well known for its high-tech single-engine airplanes, which come with a full-aircraft parachute as standard equipment, and now the company has achieved certification from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to start deliveries of its chute-equipped Vision Jet. The Vision (about $2 million) is the company’s first jet aircraft, and has been in development for 10 years. It will also be the only single-engine jet in the U.S. market, and is designed to appeal to owner-operators stepping up from a piston plane. The cabin features expansive windows and seats up to five adults (including the pilot) and two children. The modular seats are easy to reposition for a variety of missions. The jet travels at speeds up to 345 mph for as far as 1,380 miles. 

A side yoke for the flight controls and a single-lever smart controller for the Williams International FJ33-5A jet engine keep the cockpit efficient and uncluttered. Cirrus Perspective avionics by Garmin fill the panel’s dual touchscreens, and synthetic-vision technology helps pilots land safely even when it’s dark or foggy. To make it an easy transition for piston pilots to learn to fly the jet, the company also plans to train all Vision pilots in-house, with an emphasis on safety. The Cirrus training program along with the parachute system have been credited with reducing accidents among the piston fleet. In 2014, almost 6,000 Cirrus piston aircraft logged more than 1 million flight hours, with just three fatal accidents. (cirrusaircraft.com)

From Around the Web...

What's new in Aviation

851 Stories Available | Advanced search
Photo by Katsuhiko Tokunaga
Find Out What It’s like to Fly in Formation with t...
Our writer is a passenger while her pilot performs barrel rolls, loops, and other aerobatics…
Read Article
Cirrus One Step Closer to Launching Its First Jet...
The Vision Jet is equipped with the company’s famed cutting-edge tech and full-plane parachute…
Read Article
Customize Your Own Personal Helicopter
Helicopter enthusiasts with a propensity for the posh will be delighted…
Read Article
12 New Jets, Helicopters, and Flight Services Debu...
The show was host some of the most advanced private jets and helicopters launched in years…
View Slideshow
The Very First Dassault Falcon 8X Jet Is Ready for...
The ultralong-range jet puts the world in reach with a 7,422-mile range and a top speed of 425 mph…
Read Article
London City Airport Upgrades Its High-End Traveler...
The airport has added a new first-class lounge and cleared the Legacy 500 for landing…
Read Article
How the New FAA Certification Rules Could Make Thi...
The approval process is about to become simpler and shorter. Here’s why that’s good news…
Read Article
Robb Report’s 2016 Private-Jet-Manufacturers Repor...
The latest news from the world’s five top private-jet builders…
View Slideshow
Robb Report’s 2016 Personal-Aircraft-Manufacturers...
The latest news from four of the world’s top personal-aircraft builders…
View Slideshow
An Inside Look at What Happens When You Buy and Ta...
Purchasing a private jet is a special occasion, and Embraer Executive Jets treats it as such…
Read Article
851 Stories Available | Advanced search