Dassault Updates the Falcon 900LX’s Cabin for the Connected Traveler

  • Mary Grady
January 10, 2017

Dassault’s Falcon 900LX business jet, which debuted back in 2010, recently underwent a preening, with the French aeronautics firm introducing an all-new upgraded cabin for the tri-jet airplane. Designed to accommodate modern travelers’ need to keep their electronic devices close at hand and well-charged, the new interior is equipped with plenty of convenient storage nooks and charging ports. The upgrades also provide high-speed access to networks and high-definition onboard fiber-optic audio and video systems. An all-new LED mood lighting system offers a choice of traditional white light or programmable ambient mood lighting, while new acoustic insulation produces a quieter cabin.

The 900LX is the most advanced model in Falcon’s 900 series, able to fly up to 5,500 miles nonstop at speeds up to 550 mph. Like many of its stablemates in the Falcon line, it is equipped with three engines, providing robust performance for operations at short or high-altitude runways. The 900LX sells for about $43 million. (dassaultfalcon.com)

