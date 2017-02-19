DesignQ’s Elegante Airplane Interior Is a Mobile Residence for the Jet Set

  • The four-engine Avro Business Jet—based on a repurposed BAE 146 regional jet—flies at speeds up to 500 mph for trips up to 1,470 miles
  • Mary Grady
February 19, 2017

The team at DesignQ, a boutique studio based in England, was challenged by BAE Systems to create a variety of irresistible new luxury interior concepts for a regional business jet. The third of these, the Elegante, embodies what the company calls “comfortable luxury” and combines rich materials and fluid shapes with advanced technologies to create an overall effect of harmony and grace. The fluid layout makes the most of the spacious cabin, with a large galley up front, a lounge, and a spacious dining area mid-cabin where eight guests can enjoy meals in comfort or conduct executive meetings.

The rear space is more relaxed and intimate, offering a private lounge with expansive couches and bookshelves. The area can be easily converted to a bedroom with a roomy shower and luxurious dressing room en suite. The four-engine Avro Business Jet—based on a repurposed BAE 146 regional jet—flies at speeds up to 500 mph for trips up to 1,470 miles. The roomy stand-up cabin stretches 58 feet, originally providing seats for up to 100 airline travelers. DesignQ’s director Howard Guy says you can fly one home with the custom interior plus your own exterior livery for about $6 million. (design.co.uk)

