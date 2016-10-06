Four Questions You Have to Ask Yourself before Buying an Aircraft

  • Everyone loves the perks of a private jet, but not everyone is a good candidate for ownership
  • Michelle Seaton
October 6, 2016

Everyone loves the perks of a private jet, but not everyone is a good candidate for ownership. Keith Swirsky, the president of GKG Law, gives the example of buying a $10 million aircraft that decreases in value by a conservative 5 percent the following year. You’ve lost $500,000 in the value of the aircraft, plus the potential return on that original investment, say 5 percent or another $500,000. In addition, the expenses related to running the aircraft could be another $600,000. So you’ve actually relinquished $1.6 million in aircraft-related expenditures. If you fly just 100 hours in that year, you’ve spent $16,000 per hour of flight. “Remember that charter would cost about $6,000 per hour,” says Swirsky. “There is no math that makes this the more prudent choice.” He notes that at 200 hours of flight, the numbers make more sense, and at 300 hours, ownership is undeniably less expensive than charter. “But that’s a lot of hours,” he says.

Members of Robb Report’s Private Aviation Advisory Board suggest you ask yourself these questions when deciding whether or not to buy:

How many hours do I fly per year?
This question remains the gold standard for deciding about ownership. If it’s less than 200 hours, you could be a candidate for charter flights or fractional ownership.

From where do I fly?
If you don’t have a good charter operator near your home base, you may be a good candidate for outright or fractional ownership.

When I fly, how long do I stay?
Charter is expensive for one-way trips, because you pay for the empty legs. Fractional ownership might be a better choice for trips involving extended stays.

Do I make different types of trips?
If you generally fly fewer than 5 hours per trip but make one or two long trips each year, your best option might be to own a smaller aircraft and supplement it with charter flights for the long journeys or ones that require more seating.

From Around the Web...

What's new in Aviation

851 Stories Available | Advanced search
The Gulfstream G600 Jet Passes First Flight with F...
The aircraft has a range of up to 7,135 miles and a cruising speed of Mach .85…
Read Article
Photo by Katsuhiko Tokunaga
Find Out What It’s like to Fly in Formation with t...
Our writer is a passenger while her pilot performs barrel rolls, loops, and other aerobatics…
Read Article
Cirrus One Step Closer to Launching Its First Jet...
The Vision Jet is equipped with the company’s famed cutting-edge tech and full-plane parachute…
Read Article
Customize Your Own Personal Helicopter
Helicopter enthusiasts with a propensity for the posh will be delighted…
Read Article
12 New Jets, Helicopters, and Flight Services Debu...
The show was host some of the most advanced private jets and helicopters launched in years…
View Slideshow
The Very First Dassault Falcon 8X Jet Is Ready for...
The ultralong-range jet puts the world in reach with a 7,422-mile range and a top speed of 425 mph…
Read Article
London City Airport Upgrades Its High-End Traveler...
The airport has added a new first-class lounge and cleared the Legacy 500 for landing…
Read Article
How the New FAA Certification Rules Could Make Thi...
The approval process is about to become simpler and shorter. Here’s why that’s good news…
Read Article
Robb Report’s 2016 Private-Jet-Manufacturers Repor...
The latest news from the world’s five top private-jet builders…
View Slideshow
Robb Report’s 2016 Personal-Aircraft-Manufacturers...
The latest news from four of the world’s top personal-aircraft builders…
View Slideshow
851 Stories Available | Advanced search