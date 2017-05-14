Kitty Hawk Flyer Personal Aircraft Takes Flight

  • Kitty Hawk Flyer
    Kitty Hawk Flyer
  • Mary Grady
May 14, 2017

If you’re waiting for a flying car, the Kitty Hawk Flyer is not quite the answer to your congested commute, but if your dream is to fly for fun with a minimum of effort, you might find the Flyer worth a look. The all-electric aircraft was developed in Silicon Valley by Kitty Hawk Corporation, backed by Larry Page, one of the co-founders of Google. It’s light enough and simple enough to qualify as an Ultralight under the regulations of the Federal Aviation Administration, so no pilot’s license is required to fly it.

The Flyer is designed to fly over fresh water in uncongested areas. A pair of pontoons act as landing gear, and eight rotors provide lift. The pilot sits astride it like a motorcycle, and operates controls mounted on a set of handlebars. It is currently still in development, so the image here is not the final design.

Kitty Hawk invited several non-pilots to try out the prototype and write about their experience. Blogger Cimeron Morrissey wrote that after a “few hours of training on a flight simulator” she was able to climb aboard the aircraft and go for a solo flight. “I feel light and ecstatic and utterly free,” she wrote. “This is just like my flying dreams!”

The company says a production version of the Flyer will be available for sale by the end of the year. To qualify for the FAA’s Ultralight category, the aircraft must be used for sport or recreation only, hold only one person, fly no faster than 55 knots (about 63 mph), and meet other restrictions on its capability and use. The company says it will announce a price when it launches the production version. (kittyhawk.aero)   

 

From Around the Web...

What's new in Aviation

883 Stories Available | Advanced search
Red Bull Air Race series
Taking Flight with One of Red Bull’s Fastest Air R...
All the road-going hot laps in the world couldn’t prepare me for Red Bull’s G-Flight Experience…
Read Article
Stratajet
Stratajet Makes Booking Private Flights Easier and...
The company’s high-tech, real-time approach to private flight booking reduces hassles and costs…
Read Article
Bell Helicopter’s 525 Relentless
Bell 525 Relentless Helicopter Update
Development of Bell 525 to resume after 2016 test-flight tragedy…
Read Article
Mooney’s Acclaim Ultra
2 Mooneys Airplane Models Get an Upgrade
Texas-based airplane manufacturer Mooney overhauled the Acclaim and Ovation single-engine airplane...
Read Article
SpaceX
SpaceX Will Fly Two to the Moon Next Year
SpaceX will transport passengers to the Moon via autonomous Crew Dragon spacecraft…
Read Article
505 Jet Ranger X
Mecaer Aviation Group Offers a Custom Interior for...
The Bell 505 Jet Ranger X helicopter can be ordered with a “MAGnificent” custom interior…
Read Article
Bell FCX-001, a concept aircraft from Bell Helicopter
Bell Helicopter’s Futuristic Helicopter Concept
Bell Helicopter’s Bell FCX-001 aims to make helicopters smarter, safer, more efficient, and easier...
Read Article
Calidus Gyroplane
The Calidus Gyroplane Will Lift You and Your Spiri...
This FAA-certified aircraft from AutoGyro USA comes assembled and ready to fly…
Read Article
SkyView will be available for the BBJ, BBJ 2, and all three versions of the BBJ Max
The World’s Largest Passenger-Jet Window Is Being...
Installations of the 4.5-foot-wide SkyView Panoramic Window are expected to begin in 2018…
Read Article
One of Qatar Airways' Boeing 777 aircraft in flight.
Qatar Airways’ New QSuite Business Class Is Bounda...
The new seat configuration can transform into a private retreat for up to four travelers…
Read Article
883 Stories Available | Advanced search