A New and Improved Helicopter for Your Yacht

  • Airbus's H175 helicopter
  • Airbus's H175 helicopter
  • Airbus's H175 helicopter
  • Airbus's H175 helicopter
  • Mary Grady
September 19, 2016

Airbus has been selling the medium-class twin-engine H175 helicopter for two years in its role as an offshore workhorse, and now the company has delivered its first VIP version. The chopper will enter service in Europe, where it will be based on a yacht. The interior of the cabin—about 7 feet wide and 13 feet long—was created by Pegasus Design, well known for its work on business jets and superyachts. The cabin has two seating areas; four oversize club seats fill a casual space close to the forward galley, and a divan accommodates three to four passengers toward the rear. Plenty of windows provide panoramic views for all, and enhanced soundproofing allows passengers to converse without headsets. Other special features added for traveler comfort are a three-step, electric-powered entry stair; hinged doors instead of sliding panels; electronically dimmable windows; and mood lighting.

A pair of powerful PT6 turbines by Pratt & Whitney Canada drives the H175. The cockpit can be managed by a single pilot in clear weather, but a crew of two is required for operation in restricted visibility conditions. The pilots are supported by an advanced avionics system designed by Helionix, a four-axis autopilot, and an auto-hover feature that automatically corrects for wind drift. The aircraft can fly at speeds up to 184 mph over a distance of up to 690 miles. Pricing for the VIP version starts at $17.9 million. (airbushelicopters.com)

From Around the Web...

What's new in Aviation

851 Stories Available | Advanced search
The Gulfstream G600 Jet Passes First Flight with F...
The aircraft has a range of up to 7,135 miles and a cruising speed of Mach .85…
Read Article
Photo by Katsuhiko Tokunaga
Find Out What It’s like to Fly in Formation with t...
Our writer is a passenger while her pilot performs barrel rolls, loops, and other aerobatics…
Read Article
Cirrus One Step Closer to Launching Its First Jet...
The Vision Jet is equipped with the company’s famed cutting-edge tech and full-plane parachute…
Read Article
Customize Your Own Personal Helicopter
Helicopter enthusiasts with a propensity for the posh will be delighted…
Read Article
12 New Jets, Helicopters, and Flight Services Debu...
The show was host some of the most advanced private jets and helicopters launched in years…
View Slideshow
The Very First Dassault Falcon 8X Jet Is Ready for...
The ultralong-range jet puts the world in reach with a 7,422-mile range and a top speed of 425 mph…
Read Article
London City Airport Upgrades Its High-End Traveler...
The airport has added a new first-class lounge and cleared the Legacy 500 for landing…
Read Article
How the New FAA Certification Rules Could Make Thi...
The approval process is about to become simpler and shorter. Here’s why that’s good news…
Read Article
Robb Report’s 2016 Private-Jet-Manufacturers Repor...
The latest news from the world’s five top private-jet builders…
View Slideshow
Robb Report’s 2016 Personal-Aircraft-Manufacturers...
The latest news from four of the world’s top personal-aircraft builders…
View Slideshow
851 Stories Available | Advanced search