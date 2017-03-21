Qatar Airways’ New QSuite Business Class Is Boundary Breaking

There is change in the air and it could alter how discerning travelers take to the sky due to the debut of Qatar Airways’ QSuite Business Class—a lofty new level of seating and service for commercial flights. Introduced on March 8 at ITB Berlin, Germany’s global travel exposition, the airline’s innovative offering may be as close as one can get to a private jet experience without flying first class.

Central to the sybaritic setup is the QSuite, a seating arrangement that can be personalized to fit the needs of a foursome of family or friends sitting together. A highlight is the industry premiere of a double bed in business. The generous berths are formed from adjacent lie-flat seats (made of hand-stitched Italian leather) that took two years to design. Modular in makeup, the QSuite features adjustable privacy panels (that can be removed and stowed), mobile video monitors, and enough flexibility to foster in-flight camaraderie in a semi-private sanctuary.

Complementing the communal sensibility is a dining menu enhanced with a number of selections that are intended to be shared and, as with all of the other culinary options, can be ordered at any time. But toss away any notion of plastic trays and utensils, as each meal is presented with a setting of courtly cutlery and china.

More personal pampering is provided with amenities that include cotton sleeping suits, designed exclusively for the carrier by the White Company, and comfort kits by Bric’s that are packed with products from Castello Monte Vibiano Vecchio for a bit of onboard bliss. And when the need for slumber has been sated, passengers can pass the time with their own Oryx One entertainment system and its collection of 3,000 delightful distractions, from movies to children’s programs to games.

The introduction of the QSuite Business Class coincides with Qatar Airways’ 20th anniversary and will be integrated into the company’s fleet of 777 and A350-1000 aircraft—a process that should be wheels up in June and finished by next year. (qatarairways.com)