12 New Jets, Helicopters, and Flight Services Debut in Florida at NBAA

  • Michael Verdon
NOVEMBER 23, 2016

The National Business Aviation Association’s (NBAA) Business Aviation Convention and Annual Expo (BACE) may possibly be the most boring title for one of the coolest trade shows on earth. The annual presentation of the newest business jets and helicopters took place in Orlando, with the major aircraft builders and suppliers converging at the convention center. Even better was the static display at the Orlando Executive Airport, where all the gleaming new aircraft were on exhibit. The launches this year didn’t disappoint, from the world’s fastest civilian helicopter to radical interiors from Mercedes to the world’s first “personal” jet. Here are 12 of the best at the show. (nbaa.com)

