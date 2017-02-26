6 of the Most Memorable Private-Jet Movie Scenes

View slideshow
MGM/REX/Shutterstock
  • Compiled by Larry Bean
FEBRUARY 26, 2017

Planes have played pivotal roles in some of the most indelible movie scenes: Cary Grant being chased by an N3N Canary in North by Northwest, Humphrey Bogart convincing Ingrid Bergman to get on the Lockheed 12 Electra Junior at the end of Casablanca, King Kong being attacked by a squadron of Curtiss Helldivers as he stands atop the Empire State Building. In recent years, the action has frequently moved inside—into the cabins of private jets. The results have ranged from fantastical (Iron Man) to funny (Spy) to frightening (Cliffhanger). With the Academy Awards presentations approaching, we asked our editors and writers to comment on their favorite private-jet scenes.

View Slideshow

Featured Slideshows

Extraordinary Gems You’ve Never Heard Of: Apatite

Blue apatite is a vivid gem that is often confused with aquamarine or topaz—even its name, stemming from the Greek word apatein , means “to cheat” or deceive. Despite the apatite’s dubious repute,...
View Slideshow

7 Extraordinary Veggie-Centric Meals to Try This Year

As more and more foodies are sprouting an interest in healthier, more sustainable vegetable-centric cuisine, chefs across the country are serving up fresh new dishes that give produce the recognition...
View Slideshow

8 Luxury Hotels Where Major Political Scandals Went Down

There’s something about a luxury hotel that seems to attract a scandal. To be sure, posh accommodations are like catnip for traveling politicians. And large public areas are perfect for political...
View Slideshow

Four Fresh Totes to Carry into the New Season

While it may be slightly too early to start transitioning your wardrobe for spring weather, adding a new tote to your collection is an easy way to inject some fresh energy into outfits that are...
View Slideshow

10 New Reasons to Love London This Spring

There’s nothing quite like London in the springtime. The air is crisp, the Royal Parks are in full bloom, and the long, gray winter is finally over. Luring travelers even more this season are a host...
View Slideshow

7 Edible Aphrodisiacs to Get the Most Out of Your Valentine’s Menu

Looking to up your ante on Valentine’s Day? Consider planning your menu carefully to stoke the evening’s excitement. For centuries, people have relied on certain foods to boost their sexual desire,...
View Slideshow
Previous Pause Next
1 of 6
From Around the Web...

What's new in Aviation

866 Stories Available | Advanced search
MGM/REX/Shutterstock
6 of the Most Memorable Private-Jet Movie Scenes
Planes have played pivotal roles in some of the most indelible movie scenes: Cary Grant being...
View Slideshow
XB-1 Demonstrator
Boom Is Another Step Closer to Bringing Back Super...
The company completed wind-tunnel testing and recently announced a partnership with Virgin Galactic...
Read Article
Seven of this Year’s Nominees for the Best Aircraf...
See which private-jet and airliner interiors made the shortlist for the Crystal Cabin Award…
View Slideshow
DesignQ creates new luxury interior concepts for a business jet
DesignQ’s Elegante Airplane Interior Is a Mobile R...
Focused on comfort, the interior includes a private lounge, a dining area, and a large shower…
Read Article
Bliss Jet Gulfstream G450
Bliss Jet Is Launching a Private-Jet Service betwe...
A one-way ticket for a seat aboard a Gulfstream G450 or G550 will cost just under $12,000…
Read Article
Take Off With These Private-Jet Trips of a Lifetim...
From Australia to Africa, these private-jet journeys are taking travelers to new heights…
View Slideshow
What’s the Real Cost of Flying on an Airliner Inst...
A new online tool lets you calculate the price of being an unproductive airline passenger…
Read Article
Cirrus Refreshes Its Range of Single-Engine Piston...
The new planes boast an improved flight deck and wingtip lights that look like they were taken from...
Read Article
XOJet
XOJet and Mandarin Oriental Land Partnership for P...
The pairing is part of the charter company’s mission to manage a client’s needs across the board…
Read Article
Airbus Group’s Flying Car May Not Be Far Off
For commuters tired of traffic, things may soon be looking up thanks to the Airbus Group’s Project...
Read Article
866 Stories Available | Advanced search