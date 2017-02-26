6 of the Most Memorable Private-Jet Movie Scenes

Planes have played pivotal roles in some of the most indelible movie scenes: Cary Grant being chased by an N3N Canary in North by Northwest, Humphrey Bogart convincing Ingrid Bergman to get on the Lockheed 12 Electra Junior at the end of Casablanca, King Kong being attacked by a squadron of Curtiss Helldivers as he stands atop the Empire State Building. In recent years, the action has frequently moved inside—into the cabins of private jets. The results have ranged from fantastical (Iron Man) to funny (Spy) to frightening (Cliffhanger). With the Academy Awards presentations approaching, we asked our editors and writers to comment on their favorite private-jet scenes.