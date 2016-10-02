This Private Dreamliner Jet Could Serve as a Second Home

View slideshow
  • Michelle Seaton
OCTOBER 02, 2016

A Boeing 787-8 is transformed into an apartment that can fly.

 If you feel that a private jet can never be toospacious, consider a customized Boeing Dreamliner. “A business executive toured the aircraft and afterward he told me that he’d like to have it as a second home—one that he could fly from place to place,” says Stephen Vella, the CEO of Kestrel Aviation Management, a Washington-based company that initiated the design and oversaw the customization of the Dreamliner shown on these pages.

When configured for commercial flights, a 787-8 can carry more than 240 passengers. The passenger area is 18 feet across and more than 138 feet long. At roughly 2,400 square feet, the cabin is nearly three times the size of the 737 Boeing Business Jet’s. The 787 has a range of more than 9,000 miles when it’s configured to carry only 40 passengers, as this aircraft is.

The cabin was bare, or green, when Kestrel took delivery of the aircraft for its owner in 2014. The company hired Paris-based Pierrejean Design to create 2-D and 3-D models of the proposed interior and worked with Greenpoint Technologies of Washington to complete the aircraft. The result is a cabin that is elegant and uncluttered and provides passengers with an unforgettable travel experience.

Photography by Kestrel Aviation Management (kestrelaviation.com)

View Slideshow

Featured Slideshows

3 Stylish Sunglasses to Gift—Or Keep

Whether you prefer sleek, subtle designs or statement pieces, sunglasses are an essential accessory that can perfectly complement your wardrobe year-round. We’ve picked three classic styles to add to...
View Slideshow

5 Must-Have Coats to Add to Your Collection This Winter

Breaking out your coat collection as the temperatures drop can often feel like a white flag of surrender to winter’s short days and freezing temperatures. This season, beat the wintertime blues by...
View Slideshow

11 of the World’s Most Iconic Photographs Are Up for Grabs

On December 2 and 3, Guernsey’s will be presenting the Neil Leifer Photographic Collection for auction at Bohemian National Hall in New York City. The two-day event will include original works by the...
View Slideshow

These 10 Whiskies Keep a Low Profile, but Deserve High Praise

If stunning scenery and ample outdoor activity options aren’t reason enough to visit Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park in central Scotland, perhaps we can interest you in some whisky. The...
View Slideshow

12 Gifts for the Toastmaster

Grand bottles—and a worthy place to store them—are the gifts any wine or spirits connoisseur would be thrilled to unwrap . Whether for tasting or collecting (or even touring), the curated selections...
View Slideshow

8 Decadent Diamond Gifts

From brilliant, light-reflecting earrings to statement-making rings, these eight pieces of diamond jewelry are a wonderful complement to the holiday season’s glittering festivities.
View Slideshow
Previous Pause Next
1 of 6
From Around the Web...

What's new in Aviation

851 Stories Available | Advanced search
Photo by Katsuhiko Tokunaga
Find Out What It’s like to Fly in Formation with t...
Our writer is a passenger while her pilot performs barrel rolls, loops, and other aerobatics…
Read Article
Cirrus One Step Closer to Launching Its First Jet...
The Vision Jet is equipped with the company’s famed cutting-edge tech and full-plane parachute…
Read Article
Customize Your Own Personal Helicopter
Helicopter enthusiasts with a propensity for the posh will be delighted…
Read Article
12 New Jets, Helicopters, and Flight Services Debu...
The show was host some of the most advanced private jets and helicopters launched in years…
View Slideshow
The Very First Dassault Falcon 8X Jet Is Ready for...
The ultralong-range jet puts the world in reach with a 7,422-mile range and a top speed of 425 mph…
Read Article
London City Airport Upgrades Its High-End Traveler...
The airport has added a new first-class lounge and cleared the Legacy 500 for landing…
Read Article
How the New FAA Certification Rules Could Make Thi...
The approval process is about to become simpler and shorter. Here’s why that’s good news…
Read Article
Robb Report’s 2016 Private-Jet-Manufacturers Repor...
The latest news from the world’s five top private-jet builders…
View Slideshow
Robb Report’s 2016 Personal-Aircraft-Manufacturers...
The latest news from four of the world’s top personal-aircraft builders…
View Slideshow
An Inside Look at What Happens When You Buy and Ta...
Purchasing a private jet is a special occasion, and Embraer Executive Jets treats it as such…
Read Article
851 Stories Available | Advanced search