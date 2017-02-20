Seven of this Year’s Nominees for the Best Aircraft-Cabin Innovations

FEBRUARY 20, 2017

The Crystal Cabin Award is to aircraft interiors what the Oscar is to films. Earlier this year, a couple days after the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced the nominees for this year’s Oscars, the Crystal Cabin Award Association released its shortlist for the 2017 honors. The winners will be announced April 4 in Hamburg, Germany, at the start of the annual Aircraft Interiors Expo. The Crystal Cabin Award competition was launched in 2007 by Hamburg Aviation, an association of the city’s aviation-related companies, research institutions, and educational institutions. The award is billed as the world’s most prestigious prize for innovations in the field of aircraft cabins. The winners are selected by a panel of academics, engineers, aviation journalists, and executives from airlines and aircraft manufacturers. Here are some of the business-jet and premium-class-airliner cabin designs and concepts that made the shortlist. (crystal-cabin-award.com, aircraftinteriorsexpo.com)

