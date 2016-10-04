These Four Custom Private-Jet Exteriors Give New Meaning to the Term “High Art”

  Liz Moscrop
OCTOBER 04, 2016

Dassault Falcon and other manufacturers will customize your aircraft’s livery; independent operations such as New Jersey-based Scheme Designers, Duncan Aviation in Lincoln, Neb., and Happy Design Studio in France also provide this service. A bespoke paint scheme can cost $100,000 or more, and if prospective buyers do not share your taste, it can hurt the aircraft’s resale value. But the customization can make your aircraft distinctive and enhance its ramp presence—the impression it makes on onlookers as it sits on the apron in front of the FBO, waiting for you to board or deplane.

