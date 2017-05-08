Stratajet Makes Booking Private Flights Easier and More Convenient Than Ever

  • Stratajet
    Stratajet
  • Stratajet smartphone app
    Stratajet smartphone app
  • Stratajet CEO Jonny Nicol
    Stratajet CEO Jonny Nicol
  • Stratajet
  • Stratajet smartphone app
  • Stratajet CEO Jonny Nicol
May 8, 2017

On an overcast morning at the Burbank airport in usually sunny Southern California, I step onto the tarmac—my eyes finally beginning to come to attention after nursing a cup of coffee in the fixed-base operator (FBO) lounge—and walk mere yards before boarding an awaiting Gulfstream GV. As I sink into my large leather chair and decadently stretch out my unimpeded legs, I am greeted by a flight attendant serving Champagne and pastries. Within minutes, final preparations are complete and we are in the air, jetting off for a quick day trip in the Napa Valley wine country.

Jonny Nicol, CEO of Stratajet—a private aviation flight service that launched in Europe in 2012 and expanded operations to the United States late last year—and my host for the day, believes travel should always be this comfortable and convenient. “Private jets are the ultimate method of transport, designed for one main purpose—to cut the time it takes to get from A to B. The perfect solution for a quick, hassle-free trip; there are no delays, no airport queues, and no stress,” he explains. And while he believes there is a whole new generation of travelers who want to fly private, the flight service industry’s traditional booking methods have not adapted to meet the needs of these modern consumers. “The trouble stems from the traditional means of booking a private jet via a fragmented network of brokers—a time-consuming process that brings with it a raft of inefficiencies.”

Stratajet’s technologically driven approach to trip planning addresses this problem by offering true real-time online booking. Unlike other providers, whose “real-time” booking procedures at some point involve a live person picking up the phone to call FBOs and arrange flights, Stratajet’s app and website allow travelers to compare and book private jet flights almost instantaneously—similar to the process of booking a commercial flight on a website like Expedia. (Stratajet even offers online door-to-door booking, in which transportation to and from the airfield is also prearranged.) Setting up this system proved an exceptional technological challenge because most FBOs are independently operated and there are thousands scattered across the country. But after five years of R&D and numerous trips across the pond to meet with operators, Nicol had his network in place and Stratajet was ready for its U.S. debut.

In addition to the convenience of real-time booking, Stratajet’s model also addresses another problem that has plagued the private jet charter industry: empty legs. Often, private jets will have to fly without paying passengers back to their home base or to another destination to prepare for their next trip. Charter operators normally sell seats on these flights at highly discounted rates, but the chances of actually finding empty-leg flights to a particular destination within a particular timeframe is nigh on impossible. Stratajet addresses this by working with operators to reroute empty leg flights to the client’s destination before they continue on to their ultimate destination. This allows the jet providers to fly shorter distances without passengers and gives travelers the benefit of reduced fares and more direct flights, while still enjoying the ease of Stratajet’s online booking.

After a tour of the Williams Selyem winery and a leisurely lunch during which Nicol (a pilot himself) recounts the tale of a harrowing flight across the Artic in a derelict airplane to help transport a terminally ill girl from England to the United States, we return to the airport and jet back to Burbank, where a town car is waiting to drop me back at my doorstep—all before my colleagues at Robb Report have clocked out for the day. Now that’s convenience!

In recent months, Stratajet has continued to grow its provider network in Europe and the United States, and it has plans to expand into Mexico and the Caribbean in the immediate future, as well as Asia and the Middle East later in the year. Ultimately, this ongoing expansion will make the service even more convenient and cost effective for its users. “our customer base varies considerably–from fliers in their 20s to their 80s and a range of business and leisure passengers–but what they all have in common is a desire to be as efficient as possible with their time. We’re giving the control back to the passenger.” (stratajet.com)

From Around the Web...

What's new in Aviation

880 Stories Available | Advanced search
Bell Helicopter’s 525 Relentless
Bell 525 Relentless Helicopter Update
Development of Bell 525 to resume after 2016 test-flight tragedy…
Read Article
Mooney’s Acclaim Ultra
2 Mooneys Airplane Models Get an Upgrade
Texas-based airplane manufacturer Mooney overhauled the Acclaim and Ovation single-engine airplane...
Read Article
SpaceX
SpaceX Will Fly Two to the Moon Next Year
SpaceX will transport passengers to the Moon via autonomous Crew Dragon spacecraft…
Read Article
505 Jet Ranger X
Mecaer Aviation Group Offers a Custom Interior for...
The Bell 505 Jet Ranger X helicopter can be ordered with a “MAGnificent” custom interior…
Read Article
Bell FCX-001, a concept aircraft from Bell Helicopter
Bell Helicopter’s Futuristic Helicopter Concept
Bell Helicopter’s Bell FCX-001 aims to make helicopters smarter, safer, more efficient, and easier...
Read Article
Calidus Gyroplane
The Calidus Gyroplane Will Lift You and Your Spiri...
This FAA-certified aircraft from AutoGyro USA comes assembled and ready to fly…
Read Article
SkyView will be available for the BBJ, BBJ 2, and all three versions of the BBJ Max
The World’s Largest Passenger-Jet Window Is Being...
Installations of the 4.5-foot-wide SkyView Panoramic Window are expected to begin in 2018…
Read Article
One of Qatar Airways' Boeing 777 aircraft in flight.
Qatar Airways’ New QSuite Business Class Is Bounda...
The new seat configuration can transform into a private retreat for up to four travelers…
Read Article
The Airbus Pop.Up
Airbus Unveils a Flying Car Concept
Pop.Up can attach to a chassis and wheels for driving or a set of rotors for flying…
Read Article
Pilatus PC-12 turboprops
A Time-Saving Pilatus PC-12 Shuttle between New Yo...
Tradewind Aviation claims its $395 hop is an hour faster than the airlines’ flights…
Read Article
880 Stories Available | Advanced search