The Very First Dassault Falcon 8X Jet Is Ready for Takeoff

  • Dassault Falcon 8X
  • Dassault Falcon 8X
  • Dassault Falcon 8X
  • Dassault Falcon 8X
October 18, 2016

The very first example of the Dassault Falcon 8X, the French aerospace firm’s new $58 million ultralong-range business jet, was delivered to European charter company Amjet Executive earlier this month. The Greek charter service, which manages a fleet of planes that includes Falcon 50s and Falcon 7Xs, is the first company to offer charters aboard the Falcon 8X.

Billed as the next generation of the Falcon 7X, the newly unveiled airplane has a longer range and a bigger cabin with 30 potential layouts to choose from. Capable of traveling up to 7,422 miles nonstop and reaching speeds of up to 425 mph, the jet was cleared for take-off after receiving its EASA and FAA certification in June. The Falcon 8X is entering service right on schedule, exactly two years after it was initially announced. Additional deliveries are planned for customers in a dozen countries, including India, Brazil, the United States, and the United Arab Emirates. (dassaultfalcon.com)

 

From Around the Web...

What's new in Aviation

851 Stories Available | Advanced search
Photo by Katsuhiko Tokunaga
Find Out What It’s like to Fly in Formation with t...
Our writer is a passenger while her pilot performs barrel rolls, loops, and other aerobatics…
Read Article
Cirrus One Step Closer to Launching Its First Jet...
The Vision Jet is equipped with the company’s famed cutting-edge tech and full-plane parachute…
Read Article
Customize Your Own Personal Helicopter
Helicopter enthusiasts with a propensity for the posh will be delighted…
Read Article
12 New Jets, Helicopters, and Flight Services Debu...
The show was host some of the most advanced private jets and helicopters launched in years…
View Slideshow
The Very First Dassault Falcon 8X Jet Is Ready for...
The ultralong-range jet puts the world in reach with a 7,422-mile range and a top speed of 425 mph…
Read Article
London City Airport Upgrades Its High-End Traveler...
The airport has added a new first-class lounge and cleared the Legacy 500 for landing…
Read Article
How the New FAA Certification Rules Could Make Thi...
The approval process is about to become simpler and shorter. Here’s why that’s good news…
Read Article
Robb Report’s 2016 Private-Jet-Manufacturers Repor...
The latest news from the world’s five top private-jet builders…
View Slideshow
Robb Report’s 2016 Personal-Aircraft-Manufacturers...
The latest news from four of the world’s top personal-aircraft builders…
View Slideshow
An Inside Look at What Happens When You Buy and Ta...
Purchasing a private jet is a special occasion, and Embraer Executive Jets treats it as such…
Read Article
851 Stories Available | Advanced search