XOJet and Mandarin Oriental Land Partnership for Premier Travel Service

Top-flight aviation and A-list accommodation are one call away now that XOJet and the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group have partnered to pilot more convenient and carefree travel experiences. The collaboration is part of the 10-year-old on-demand charter service’s expansion toward becoming a complete enterprise brokerage that is able to meet a customer’s comprehensive range of needs.

“We are starting to develop relationships with brands that we think are like-minded and reflect our own values as well as our client’s interests and how we believe they travel,” explains James Henderson, XOJet’s chief business officer. “Along those lines, Mandarin Oriental is probably one of the best decisions we could make. It’s prestigious, global, and known for a level of service and attention to detail that we also pride ourselves on.”

As part of the mutually beneficial arrangement, clients who are Preferred or Elite Access members of XOJet will enjoy VIP status at Mandarin Oriental hotels throughout the world. The distinction includes priority check-in, welcoming gifts, and credits toward spa and dining amenities where available. As reciprocity, participating hotel guests are provided with one of XOJet’s seventy dedicated aviation advisors, priority access to aircraft, and a $2,500 credit.

The alliance is timely as both companies continue to take off. Currently with 29 hotels and eight residences in 19 regions of the world, Mandarin Oriental has more in the works, including the 2017 opening of its hotel in Doha, the capital city of Qatar.

XOJet is also on the rise. “Over the next 12 to 18 months, we will bring more partners on line,” says Henderson. “Our focus is in four specific areas—travel and leisure, adventure and discovery, health and wellness, and seamless travel.”

With these varied platforms in mind, XOJet has allied with Pebble Beach Resorts and Vail Resorts, Summus (a medical concierge network), several ground transportation organizations, and Gavin de Becker (a private security firm). According to Henderson, “The goal is to provide a full suite of capabilities through our brand partners that will complement the core flight experience found with XOJet.”

Last year alone, XOJet’s core experience was delivered on 20,000 flights that carried roughly 50,000 passengers. The fleet of 41 planes comprise the Bombardier Challenger 300 and Cessna Citation X models, but there are more options out there. “If we can’t fulfill a need within our fleet, we will find a solution with another aircraft operator that meets our standards,” says Henderson. “We are really about giving our clients choice and control.” (xojet.com; mandarinoriental.com)