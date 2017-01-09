Your Safari Plane Is Ready

  • Concept plane by DesignQ
  • Concept plane by DesignQ
  • Concept plane by DesignQ
  • Concept plane by DesignQ
  • Concept plane by DesignQ
  • Concept plane by DesignQ
  • Mary Grady
January 9, 2017

If you’re going on safari, or just getting away for the weekend, this concept plane by DesignQ provides the perfect ride. The U.K.-based design shop developed the Explorer for BAE Systems (a global defense, security, and aerospace company). It is the first of four concepts that aim to explore the possibilities for the Avro Business Jet (ABJ), based on a repurposed BAE146 regional jet. The spacious layout provides a unique outdoor deck that is designed from a modified cargo door and can be deployed or stowed in just a few minutes with the push of a button. Other features include a barbecue station, a marble-floor entryway, and a fully equipped office.

The jet’s interior also provides plenty of space for a dining area, a lounge, two private staterooms, and crew quarters. With four jet engines placed high on the wings, the ABJ is also capable of landing on grass, gravel, or sand airstrips—opening up a world of remote locations for travelers to explore.

The concept was first introduced in 2010, but so far, none of the safari-ready aircraft have been produced. DesignQ will make you one for about $6 million. (designq.co.uk

From Around the Web...

What's new in Aviation

854 Stories Available | Advanced search
Airbus Unveils a Curvaceous Cabin Concept for Corp...
The luxuriant new interior has a flowing layout conceived with comfort and relaxation in mind…
Read Article
Photo by Cean One Studios
Can a Shuttle Service Be Better Than a Private Jet...
Alex Wilcox talks about his company’s costs, conveniences, and customers…
Read Article
RobbReport.com’s Most Popular Aviation Stories of...
Your one-stop shop for the business jets, private helicopters, and industry news that captivated...
View Slideshow
The Gulfstream G600 Jet Passes First Flight with F...
The aircraft has a range of up to 7,135 miles and a cruising speed of Mach .85…
Read Article
Photo by Katsuhiko Tokunaga
Find Out What It’s like to Fly in Formation with t...
Our writer is a passenger while her pilot performs barrel rolls, loops, and other aerobatics…
Read Article
Cirrus One Step Closer to Launching Its First Jet...
The Vision Jet is equipped with the company’s famed cutting-edge tech and full-plane parachute…
Read Article
Customize Your Own Personal Helicopter
Helicopter enthusiasts with a propensity for the posh will be delighted…
Read Article
12 New Jets, Helicopters, and Flight Services Debu...
The show was host some of the most advanced private jets and helicopters launched in years…
View Slideshow
The Very First Dassault Falcon 8X Jet Is Ready for...
The ultralong-range jet puts the world in reach with a 7,422-mile range and a top speed of 425 mph…
Read Article
London City Airport Upgrades Its High-End Traveler...
The airport has added a new first-class lounge and cleared the Legacy 500 for landing…
Read Article
854 Stories Available | Advanced search