56-Meter Explorer Yacht from Turquoise Yachts

This ice-class 56-meter explorer-yacht project from Istanbul-based Turquoise Yachts may look timeless on the outside, but beneath its classic exterior lines and styling you will find state-of-the-art materials and systems.

Designed by André Hoek, the retro-styled superyacht is being built with adventure in mind and will feature 21st-century technology housed within what will look somewhat like an old-school steam ship. With its ice-class designation, this 184-foot explorer will be ready to cruise the Northwest Passage and the polar regions, thanks to its Grade-B-and-DH36 steel hull and superstructure, an aluminum bridge deck, and its 6,500 nm range.

The custom explorer yacht will showcase a classic interior and teak detailing, with styling by Hoek and interior design by the U.K.’s Vickers Studio. The large-volume superyacht will include cozy intimate spaces for conversation and relaxation, as well as six staterooms that will accommodate 12 guests. The main-deck owners’ suite connects to a private office on the bridge deck, which is an uncommon but beneficial layout. Besides the roomy owners’ apartment, the yacht offers up a large VIP stateroom and four guest cabins. To ensure complete comfort—especially during the long trips for which this yacht was created—this explorer provides accommodations for 10 crewmembers in six crew cabins.

Complementing the spacious interiors is the expansive exterior deck space. Its large and open aft deck is sure to be a draw while cruising among polar ice caps. A large side-boarding platform and stern boarding ladder make climbing aboard seamless. Tender stowage belowdecks, along with the accompanying belowdecks hydraulic crane, boasts 103 square feet of space—enough to travel with two good-size tenders.

Built to ice class and MCA standards with optimal seakeeping capabilities, Turquoise Yachts’ explorer yacht will get its owners and guests to the outer reaches via an IMO Tier II diesel-electric propulsion system that has a top speed of 15 knots. Four zero-speed stabilizers give the vessel a smooth ride, and state-of-the-art satellite-communications equipment housed in the domes camouflaged within the composite retro-looking funnel ensure the yacht is always within reach of civilization.

When quizzed about the designer’s favorite aspect of this yacht, Hoek responded: “It is an expedition yacht with a unique and distinctive styling—a multipurpose go-anywhere, timeless yacht. The hull is optimized with our in-house CFD software and will run very fuel efficient.”

Master Yachts Consultancy is representing the owners and managing this project, which is planned for a February 2019 delivery. Watch here for more information as the yacht nears completion. (turquoiseyachts.com)