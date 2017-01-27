74-Meter CRN Cloud 9 Superyacht Launched

The 243-foot superyacht Cloud 9 from CRN launched in Ancona, Italy, this last week. Featuring five decks, ample exterior lounging areas, and an extended beach club at sea level, the yacht’s design is meant to keep guests connected to the water and fresh air.

The steel-and-aluminum displacement vessel can accommodate 16 guests (12 while on charter) in a master suite, a VIP stateroom, and six cabins, as well as 26 crew members in 15 cabins.

Propelled by two 2,682 hp Caterpillar 3516C engines, Cloud 9 achieves a top speed of 16.5 knots and cruises at 15. This collaboration from CRN, Zuccon International, and Winch designs will be delivered to its owner in April of this year. (crn-yacht.com)