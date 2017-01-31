90-Meter Explorer Yacht Taboo

New York–based Gill Schmid Design released plans last week for a 295-foot steel-hulled ice-class explorer yacht it designed in conjunction with Cape Town firm Tim Dempers Studio. Taking yachting to the extreme, this explorer was created for the adventurous sailor who envisions cruising among polar ice caps and remote tropical waters—all while comfortably settled into a luxuriously appointed vessel with room for 26 passengers and 40 crewmembers.

Highlights of this futuristic-looking yacht include a full-size, swimming pool flanked by a lounging area protected by glass walls for uninterrupted views and weather insulation while taking a dip. Taboo’s plans also call for two Jacuzzis, a gym and spa area, and an aft summerhouse that can be used for anything from an extra stateroom to a lounge or casino. The owner will enjoy his or her own deck that includes a private lounge, outdoor space, and offices. A helicopter landing pad and accompanying retractable, enclosed helicopter garage ensure guests easy access to the yacht from wherever they might be arriving. And tender garages on the bottom deck can accommodate any type of tender up to 46 feet. The firm suggests stowing your personal submarine or amphibious car, a plane, or even a hot-air balloon for exploring once you drop anchor.

Multilevel living areas with large windows, some of which feature one-way glazing for privacy with views and light in personal spaces, can transform into open entertainment space. Adaptability was one of the focuses of the design.

When asked her favorite aspect of this yacht: “The pool space with its full-height pool and aquariums, and its adaptability from indoor to outdoor space within minutes,” replied Veronika Schmid, co-owner of Gill Schmid Design.

If the yacht is built as planned, Taboo will include 12 guest staterooms and one owner’s suite, as well as 24 cabins for crew. In terms of performance, this explorer will have approximately a 7,000 nm range, with a top speed of 16 knots and a cruising speed of 12.

And while the firm has received inquiries into the project, “The design is currently still open to interest from clients/brokers and can be fully customized to client requirements and wishes,” said Schmid. Get your checkbook ready.

(gillschmiddesign.com)