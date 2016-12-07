Are You a Nautical Know-It-All? Take Our Yachting Connoisseur Quiz

    December 7, 2016
    Robb Report’s Most Read Boating Stories of 2016
    From recent releases to crazy concepts, here’s what caught our readers’ attention…
    The Jet Capsule Will Soon Catapult Across the Wate...
    The otherworldly speedboats blast off with up to 740 hp and a maximum speed of 35 knots…
    Sunseeker’s New Manhattan 66 Feels Like a Much Lar...
    The 66-foot yacht features a deep-V hull design, newly configured flybridge, and open-concept...
    EXCLUSIVE: Palmer Johnson Launches Sleek and Sport...
    Ideal for weekend trips, the yacht features the largest open deck in its class…
    Are You a Nautical Know-It-All? Take Our Yachting...
    Channel your inner skipper and test your knowledge of yachting terms, history, and more…
    Azimut Grande 35 METRI
    Azimut’s New Launches are Transforming Yachting
    Azimut has launched several noteworthy yachts this year, with plans to truly transform yachting...
    Spend Some Quality Time with This Yacht Designed b...
    Silver Arrows Marine’s daylong experience allows guests to see the yacht in person…
    Photo by Jerome Kelagopian
    The Arcadia Sherpa Can Do Much More than Just Schl...
    The new 55-footer can serve as a shadow boat, or you can configure it as a family-style cruiser…
    Lürssen Launches 403-Foot Jupiter Superyacht
    The impressive-looking yacht is scheduled to be delivered in spring 2017…
    Celebrate the New Year by Chartering One of These...
    Whether you’re searching for the perfect party space or ultimate water toys, we’ve got you covered…
