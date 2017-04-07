Baglietto Debuts a 55-Meter Superyacht Project

Italian shipyard Baglietto announced at the Singapore Yacht Show a new 180-foot displacement superyacht project with exterior design and naval architecture by Milan-based Santa Maria Magnolfi. This 55-meter displacement-yacht design adds to the growing V-Line range of yachts that Baglietto announced last year, with semi-displacement and displacement yachts between 131 and 180 feet, each featuring contemporary lines and a vertical bow. Santa Maria Magnolfi and designers Hot Lab and Francesco Paszkowski have all contributed to the lineup.

The new displacement project, with its militaristic sheer lines in a nod to a bygone Baglietto era, features huge internal and external volume, which makes it possible for a 20-foot pool at the bow and a more than 3,000-square-foot upper deck with a large theater and alfresco dining area that seats 20. At water level there is an extended beach club with direct water access and an adjacent gym and spa.

Besides generous living areas that includes a dining area that transforms into a private meeting room, the main-deck master suite offers up a separate, private office and a balcony to bring in the views.

Guests will enjoy the 25-foot tender, accommodated in the aft garage, as well as a smaller tender, personal watercraft, and other toys that are housed in the bow-area garage.

All of this is powered along by two Caterpillar 3512B HD DITA-SCAC engines, for a 16-knot maximum speed and a cruising speed of 12. Baglietto also plans to offer a hybrid version. (baglietto.com)