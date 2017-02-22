Cigarette’s New 50 Marauder AMG Unveiled in Miami

Streaking across the water at 120 mph in an open-cockpit boat is one of the most exhilarating—and terrifying—rides anyone can experience. Doing it in the wrong boat, with the wrong driver, could be a disaster. Riding in Cigarette Racing Team’s new 50 Marauder AMG powerboat with pro driver Jeff Ware, however, was a no-fear adrenaline rush that climbed with the speed, surging from 80 to 100 mph, then leaping to 121 mph. To sweeten the experience, Gorden Wagener, chief designer for Daimler AG, was in the seat next to Ware, clearly having the ride of his life.

The 2017 Cigarette boat, inspired by the Mercedes-AMG GT R, was a powerful beauty, with its long forefoot, slender 8-foot beam, and staggered 1,550 hp Mercury Racing engines under the rear engine hatch. The minimalistic design of the cockpit, with black-and-gray leather seats and green hand-stitching, eight stereo speakers, and speedos on the rear of the front seats, was perfect for a boat inspired by the production car that holds the fastest-ever lap time on Germany’s Nürburgring racetrack. On Miami’s Biscayne Bay, with more than 3,000 horses unleashed, the Cigarette was a well-behaved beast.

“This is the best AMG boat yet,” said Wagener back at the dock, his hair spiked after out-sprinting every other boat on Biscayne Bay. “We’ve worked well together since the beginning, but this Marauder was the most perfect yet in design and engineering.”

The “beginning” was 10 years ago when Cigarette and Mercedes decided to do joint marketing presentations. That evolved into a formal design agreement where Wagener and his team, working with Cigarette president Skip Braver and his team, designed a new AMG boat each year. The collaboration started in 2010 with the SLS AMG, inspired by the Mercedes-Benz car of the same name, and progressed to last year’s Cigarette Racing Marauder AMG Monaco, which debuted at the Monaco Grand Prix. “The boat that really brought us together was the Electric Drive in 2013,” says Wagener. “It was based on the SLS AMG Coupé Electric Drive, the most powerful electric car in the world. We went beyond exterior design into technology transfers on that boat.”