Customize This 62-Foot Itama Yacht

  • Itama Yacht
October 21, 2016

The Ferretti Group unveiled 22 yachts at this year’s Cannes Yachting Festival, including the 62-foot Itama yacht. The compact model sported a white hull and a deck made from teak, but yacht owners can customize the ship’s layout and colors to tickle their fancy. The cockpit provides plenty of room for guests, while the control station and dining area are covered by an electro-hydraulic bimini top. A C-shaped sofa, table, bar, and sun pad provide room for alfresco entertainment, and the nearby helm station features a wraparound windscreen with a co-pilot seat and chaise lounge.

Inside, guests can customize the layout to match their needs for a kitchen, dinette, and living space. A master suite and two cabins (each with en suite bathrooms) feature white lacquered surfaces, charcoal carpet, and graphite headboards. And the lounge highlights a teak floor and subtle colors. Equipped with two Man V12 1,400 MPH engines, the yacht can travel at a top speed of 40 knots. (ferrettigroupamerica.com)

